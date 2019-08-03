Some of the strongest men and woman battled it out in Mid-Michigan to see who the strongest kid on the block is.
Athletes from all over the country battled it out in Frankenmuth for the Strongman and Woman competition.
“Across Michigan, outside of the state, this is an official Strongman games qualifier, so this brings in the athletes that have been training year in and year out and just kick some butt,” said Jessica Haynes, events director.
Organizers say this year’s turnout has more competitors than ever with a total of 80 gathering at the River Place Shops. One of them was strongman Justin Blake.
“It’s a great sport, a great competition,” Blake said.
Athletes took part in five different exercises including the mammoth lift, keg toss, and much more.
“And the vehicle dead lift, which is the crowd favorite to see these men pushing up a huge Jeep above them,” Haynes said.
There was also some action from the ladies.
“And then the ladies are bench pressing the Polaris Rangers,” Haynes said.
The exciting event was the sixth annual Strongman and Woman competition.
“The top competitors and best athletes, they really thrill the crowd and we’re happy to have them back this year,” Haynes said.
