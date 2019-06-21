Thousands of players from across the country are competing in the tournament this weekend.
“We’re having a fantastic time right now,” said Jeremy Johnston.
For Johnston and his family, the drive from Lexington, Kentucky to attend this year’s Midwest Regional Championships in Saginaw Township was nearly seven hours.
But he said the drive and the long wait was well worth it.
“So far everything’s been really nice,” Johnston said. “The fields out here are just great and the weather is just, you couldn’t ask for anything better than this.”
It’s not just parents either, many of the tournament’s referees from across the Midwest say the soccer community here in the Great Lakes is something special.
“It’s actually, you know it’s nice experiencing the different culture of soccer here in Michigan,” said Christopher Olinger, a referee from Minnesota.
Olinger is staying at Saginaw Valley State University during the tournament.
He's one of the estimated 15,000 people who have come to the Saginaw area for this six-day tournament.
It's the largest single sporting event ever held in Saginaw County.
One thing many folks from out of town say they enjoy about this tournament is the hospitality they’ve been shown at the event.
“What a great facility you guys have here,” said Susan Walton, a parent from Wisconsin. “We’re staying about a half-hour away, but everyone’s been just so accommodating.”
“It’s really nice seeing teams from other states as well, and the community seems really nice,” Olinger said. “I’ve been taken in nice by the local college as well. And so far, my time out here has been great.”
