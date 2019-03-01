Special Olympics Michigan let local athletes show off their skills at their annual basketball skills tournament.
“Shoot the baskets, dribble down the court and hit like five and five in a square,” said Richard Schultz Jr., athlete with Special Olympics Michigan.
Schultz was more than ready to get on the hardwood in Midland on Friday for the annual basketball skills tournament.
Two dozen athletes turned out to show off their athleticism and bring attention to Special Olympics.
Schultz said between those dribbles, passes and baskets, he not only loves playing ball, but seeing his friends and family cheer him on.
“I like it when we see all the people,” Schultz said.
To make the night even more special, they sang happy birthday to one of the athletes.
Gabe Kamitta celebrated his 21st birthday on Saginaw.
There are a handful of Special Olympics events happening throughout the month. The next is at Dow High School in Midland on March 9.
