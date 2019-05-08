Atlantic Hurricane season starts June 1st, and it is not unusual to get topical storms and hurricanes in the month of May.
The 2019 Atlantic hurricane season names have been released.
For Atlantic hurricanes, there is a list of male and female names which are used on a six-year rotation. The only time that there is a change is if a storm is so deadly or costly that the future use of its name on a different storm would be inappropriate. In the event that more than twenty-one named tropical cyclones occur in a season, any additional storms will take names from the Greek alphabet.
Here is the list of retired Atlantic names by year.
In prior years there has been tropical development in May, so with that said make sure you have a safety plan in place. Especially if you are vacationing or traveling south and keep an eye on the forecast.
Courtesy: NOAA/NWS
