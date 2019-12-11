Families in the Thumb are furious over FedEx orders that aren’t reaching their doorstep.
Residents are telling TV5 that they are getting the run-around from the company each time they call about their delayed order. They want TV5 to ask the tough questions and find out why deliveries aren’t being made.
“I ordered a package on Black Friday and it was supposed to be delivered on the third of December, it didn’t show up,” resident Chris Davis said.
Davis is like a lot of other people in the Thumb who are fed up with FedEx.
Residents are claiming that packages are not being delivered to places like Cass City, Caro, Croswell, and other locations throughout the Thumb.
Davis said he thinks everything is worked out and he may finally receive his package.
“Took a little bit of headache and wear and tear to get the package re-sent. But I’m a little nervous after seeing all those comments that my package is actually going to be delivered like it’s supposed to again,” Davis said.
TV5 reached out to FedEx for comment. They gave this response:
"The FedEx networks are flexing as designed to accommodate the Peak season surge of packages and deliver the holidays to our customers. We are pleased to work directly with customers who may experience delays. Customers can check the status of their shipments on fedex.com or by calling 1-800-GO-FEDEX."
Davis said he works in the service industry, so he gets it. He hopes FedEx will try to be better.
“They got to be the elves. I mean this is their time of the year to be Santa’s helpers. Just sounds like maybe they’re not staffed, adequately staffed. You know hopefully if they learn from this year that you know maybe they need to get some temp people in there to help make sure that packages are delivered like they’re supposed to be,” Davis said.
(1) comment
The problem is they had a driver/contractor whatever quit so packages could not delivered.
The bigger problem is the false reporting of the reason packages could not be delivered. They were reporting that the weather was too bad to deliver packages. These "reports" were on days that fedex delivered to the house.
Notifications kept saying out for delivery but the truck/package never left the grounds.
Furthermore, no real response from corporate and absolutely NO response from Saginaw customer service.
I understand they are busy with the time of year but, if you are going to deliver packages to my house, please deliver all of them and return calls made to customer service when customers have issues.
