The attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 is reigniting the same concerns with safety in the Michigan State Capitol Building that began after armed protesters entered in late April.
It has State Representative Sarah Anthony demanding immediate action.
"We have to have an emergency meeting of the Michigan capitol commission before lawmakers go into that building on January 13, this Wednesday," Anthony said.
She said a ban on all firearms is what it's going to take to ensure lawmakers' safety.
"I want to be in that capitol building doing the will of the people,” Anthony said. “Not wondering if I’m going to make it home alive."
Any action may be too little, too late.
"What else is it going to take?” Anthony asked. “Why does it have to take all of those things to finally take this stuff seriously.”
Speaker of the House-Eelect Jason Wentworth said in a statement that he is considering and reviewing ideas, looking for the best solution. William Kandler, a member of the Michigan State Capitol Commission, said it's a work in progress.
"We have been working on that issue. I haven't quit working on that issue," Kandler said.
Still, Anthony wants action now.
"Everyone deserve a working environment that is safe and secure,” Anthony said. “But right now, with the presence of guns, we do not have that type of environment."
Michigan legislature’s next session is set for Jan. 13.
