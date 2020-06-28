A 41-year-old attempted homicide suspect fatally shot himself following a pursuit Saturday morning, Michigan State Police said.
Troopers and officers from other law enforcement agencies located a suspect vehicle about 9:20 a.m. Saturday in Clinton County north of Lansing after an alert was broadcast of a suspect believed to have been involved an attempted homicide in the Cadillac area.
A pursuit of the suspect vehicle continued into Livingston County, and after police stopped it in Howell, the man exited his vehicle, walked towards the side of the road, and shot and killed himself, police said.
The man’s name wasn’t immediately released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.