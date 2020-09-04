An attempted traffic stop led to a Clare County man being arraigned on multiple counts, including a drug charge and fleeing police.
Clare County Sheriff deputies said they attempted to stop a vehicle on Sept. 2 for disregarding a stop sign near Old Country Farm and Mostetler Road in the City of Harrison.
The driver took off, before coming to a stop on southbound US-127 a few miles away, deputies reported.
The driver, Dustin Lierman, 26, from Harrison, was arrested. Upon a search, deputies said they found pipes used for smoking meth, and a field test on powder in the pipes was positive for methamphetamine.
Deputies said they also found a concealed weapon in the vehicle.
Lierman was arraigned on Sept. 3 on the following charges: Controlled substance possession of methamphetamine, Weapons carrying concealed, Police officer fleeing 4th degree, and driving while license suspended.
