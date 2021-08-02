The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is working with local public health departments to investigate several COVID-19 cases that are connected to the Muskegon Bike Time event that was held July 15 to 18.
At least 16 cases of COVID-19 have been identified among attendees of the four-day motorcycle event, including people who were at the event while they were infectious, according to the MDHHS. Experts believe anyone who attended the event may have been exposed.
“We continue to see outbreaks of COVID-19 in Michigan, including outbreaks involving the more transmissible Delta variant,” said Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “Attendees at Bike Time may have been exposed and are urged to get tested based on CDC’s latest guidelines. Our best protection against the virus is the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine. I urge all eligible Michiganders to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”
Attendees of the event are encouraged to get tested for COVID-19.
According to the CDC, anyone who is fully vaccinated who has been around someone with COVID-19 symptoms should get tested three to five days after exposure even if there are no symptoms. The CDC also recommends anyone who may have been exposed to wear a mask indoors in public for 14 days or until a negative test result is received. Anyone who tests positive should isolate for 10 days.
