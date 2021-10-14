Attorney Cha’Ris Lee and her team, who is representing Flint Community Schools in an investigation against former legal counsel Kendall Williams P.C., has found evidence of alleged double-billing and excessive staffing in a preliminary investigation.
Lee presented some of her findings during a Oct. 13 board meeting. Williams represented the district for more than 20 years before his contract was terminated earlier this year.
Lee’s team claims Williams and his firm allegedly had excessive staffing of assignments, did unnecessary work, engaged in conflicts of interests, and double billed for time other attorneys have already done. There were several instances of double billing in reviewing the invoices according to Lee.
Lee and her team have not added up in total all of the alleged charges, but the board voted unanimously for Plante Moran to do a forensic audit during the Oct. 13 meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.