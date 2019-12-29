Attorney Benjamin Crump donates 1,000 cases of bottled water to Flint residents

Benjamin Crump, the attorney who represented the families of Trayvon Martin and Michael Brown, is returning to Flint.
He brought with him at least 1,000 cases of bottled water for Flint residents in need, along with help from the Flint Restoration Group.
“We’re one of the most prosperous nations in the world, how is it that our citizens can’t get clean, healthy water for their children to drink,” Crump said.
As a well-known attorney, Crump said he’s no stranger to fighting against environmental injustice.
It’s why he came to the New Jerusalem Full Gospel Baptist Church in Flint to offer bottled water to many residents still untrusting of the city’s water.
“To me, it’s very personal as a civil rights attorney, that environmental injustice is in many ways is worse than any other violation of civil rights, because it has generational effects,” Crump said.
It’s those negative effects that Crump said can last for decades.
Which is why he plans to keep providing attention and support for Flint’s people.
“And so that’s why it’s so important that America learns from what happened in Flint, and that we never ever forget Flint,” Crump said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.