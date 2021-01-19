The attorney for former Gov. Rick Snyder is disputing the decision to bring charges against him Genesee County.
"The fact that the indictment is fatally flawed because it’s charged Gov. Snyder allegedly that occurred in Genesee County,” said Attorney Brian Lennon. “These charges are fatally flawed because they’re false but also because they were charged in the wrong venue."
Lennon appeared in court Tuesday for former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, telling prosecutors the Flint water case should be dismissed because he was charged in the wrong county.
He said Snyder was in Lansing or Ingham County when the alleged crimes occurred. The people in Flint are not pleased about this.
"I think that’s a bunch of hogwash," Florlisa Stebbins said.
Stebbins says her family suffered lifelong ailments because of the crisis. She believes the defense has no ground to stand on when trying to get the case thrown out.
"I think they’re grasping at straws, and I think they’re nervous," she said.
Keri Webber is not happy about what happened in court either and she's also disappointed with the charges.
Snyder was charged last week with two misdemeanor counts of willful neglect of duty. Eight other executives that worked with him were also charged with their alleged role in creating the lead laced water.
"The charges against him or a joke, they are a complete slap in the face against Oakland residents,” Webber said. “He’s going to pay that thousand dollars like it’s nothing."
Lennon says Snyder was in the Romney Building in Lansing when the Flint water crisis began and has no reason to be tried in Genesee County.
Lennon says he is working with prosecutors to try to get them to see things his way.
"But the reason why we didn’t file a motion to dismiss is we trying to give the government a chance to recognize this mistake and voluntarily dismiss the indictment against former Governor Snyder."
The next court hearing for Snyder in on February 23.
