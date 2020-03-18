A Midland Attorney announced that domestic violence complaints have spiked since the announcement of the COVID-19 outbreak,
Prosecuting Attorney J. Dee Brooks said the office has noticed a very disturbing trend in the last week. Brooks said the officer has received 12 domestic violence complaints and five of them resulted in felony charges. He said they have authorized charges in nine of the new cases.
Brooks said that in times of added stress, and especially when people are being directed to limit travel as much as possible, this can create unusually difficult situations in the home. He said excessive use of alcohol and other drugs do not help the situation.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, the Midland County Prosecutor’s Office will remain open and fully functional but is limiting all person-to-person contact. The office is asking that everyone contact the office by phone, email, or website before coming into the office.
The office will continue to review all criminal complaints, provide victim services and appear in court as necessary.
The paternity and child support division is also open and will be available via phone or email.
