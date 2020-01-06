The man accused of killing 25-year-old Kevin Bacon of Swartz Creek may spend some time being evaluated in a psychiatric center before going to trial.
Mark Latunski, 50, was charged with one count of open murder and one count of mutilation of a human body after troopers found Bacon’s body at his Bennington Township home on December 28, 2019.
Latunski’s public defender told TV5 that he plans to file an insanity plea in his defense.
TV5 spoke with an attorney to find out what an insanity plea means and how it may or may not affect Latunski’s trial moving forward.
“Anybody that you have to question about their mental capacity, whether they understand the charges against them or if they don’t understand what they did at the time of the offense, you send them down to get checked by professionals,” said Criminal Defense Attorney Nicholas Robinson.
In Michigan, the professionals Robinson is referring to works at The Center for Forensic Psychiatry in Washtenaw County.
Robinson said that after evaluation two things can happen. He said a person can be found competent and the trial will continue, or the person can be found incompetent to stand trial.
“Then they will hold you for a period of time approximately a year and when they feel you are now competent after they’ve rehabilitated you, then the case can proceed,” Robinson said.
Robinson said the center isn’t a place the defendant can come and go as they please. They are held there for as long as needed before they can stand trial.
Robinson said that if doctors find the defendant insane at the time of the crime, there are two more options to consider.
“If you are found guilty but mentally ill, you still go to prison. The judge still sentences you. In that situation you’re just given extra mental health help at the hospital,” Robinson said. “If you’re found not guilty by reason of insanity in that situation, you are sent to the forensic center for psychiatry to get treatment and to get help. You are held there for as long as they deem necessary.”
Robinson said that once a person is fit or not considered insane anymore, they go to prison to complete or finish out their term.
Latunski’s public defender has not yet filed the insanity plea. Robinson said once it’s filed, it usually takes 90 days before doctors at The Center for Forensic Psychiatry to conduct their evaluation.
Latunski is due back in court on Wednesday, Jan. 8, for a probable cause hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.