Detroit area attorney Ven Johnson is demanding justice with a new civil lawsuit in the wake of the Oxford High school shooting.
An Oxford High School teacher, counselor, and administrator’s inaction is to blame for the school shooting last year, according to a new lawsuit from Johnson.
"Every person in that school, not just the kids are victims of this entire series of events that was caused by yes the Crumbley's. Absolutely, that's there in the lawsuit, but also because of the failures of the personnel, that we've outlined," Johnson said.
The lawsuit was filed on behalf of the parents of Tate Myre, one of the four students killed. The accused shooter, along with his parents, have also been accused in the lawsuit
"We taught Tate and his brothers to be responsible for their actions and always be held to them and always be accountable for that. And it would be a dishonor to Tate if we didn't do this and the values that we stand for us," said Tate’s father Buck Myre.
Johnson said the Child Protection Act, which guarantees the safety and welfare of all children, will be used to show school officials didn't follow protocols when Ethan violated school policies. Like looking up ammunition and drawing pictures of guns.
"His moral compass has shattered. He suffered an injury so severe that it's invisible. So, people won't know, he could look at all of you in this room right now. And wonder when you are going to shoot him," said Chad Gregory, father of survivor Keegan Gregory.
The news that Crumbley's attorney plans to use the insanity plea came out during the press conference on Thursday.
"When you have somebody that's premeditated in plan, what he clearly planned for months and months and months, good luck selling a, uh, an insanity plea," Johnson said.
The lawsuit was submitted this morning in Oakland County Circuit Court. Johnson estimated it would take years to be resolved.
