The attorney for Joshua Rosebush, the man convicted of shooting Saginaw Township Police Officer Jeff Koenig, has filed a motion for a new trial.
Rosebush's attorney filed a motion for a new trial on all counts.
Rosebush was convicted of 26 charges on Oct. 4, including assault with intent to murder for the Jan. 22 shooting.
He was originally scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 6, but Judge Andre Borrello postponed the sentencing after Rosebush's attorney objected to the scoring of the sentencing.
The motion for a new trial will be heard in court on Nov. 25.
Rosebush's sentencing has been rescheduled for Nov. 27.
TV5 will continue to follow this case and bring you updates on air and online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.