Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Friday, Dec. 4 that she has consulted with Wayne County Prosecutor Kym L. Worthy as she reviews the status of the pending criminal cases related to the Flint water crisis.
Worthy was part of Nessel’s transition team and the two have discussed the disposition of the Flint criminal cases.
Nessel has provided Worthy with the materials related to the cases and has requested that her office take over the prosecution of the criminal cases on behalf of the Attorney General’s office, which is currently represented by private attorney Todd Flood.
Flood was appointed to prosecute the cases by former Attorney General Bill Schuette due to conflicts created by the Department of Attorney General, defending the state in civil cases brought by Flint residents.
“I have total confidence in Prosecutor Worthy and her office,” said Nessel, “and there is no one whose opinion I value more when it comes to the complexity and importance of these cases. We are hoping to have a response from Prosecutor Worthy regarding acceptance of these cases soon.”
State Rep. John Cherry supports Nessel's decision to refer all ongoing cases to Worthy's office.
"Prosecutor Kym Worthy is an experienced attorney who has shown time and again that she is willing to fight and protect the public," Cherry said. "I am confident that the referral of the Flint water investigation by Attorney General Nessel is in the best interest if the Flint residents who were harmed in the water crisis, and I appreciate the urgency with which Attorney General Nessel has addressed this issue. I look forward to the results of this review, and the prompt pursuit of justice."
Nessel has received support from other State Representatives as well, everyone eager to put an end to the crisis and bring justice to the residents of Flint.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.