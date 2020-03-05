Victims of imprisoned Michigan State University Doctor Larry Nassar said they stand with survivors of the late University of Michigan Doctor Robert Anderson.
"This office stands with survivors," said Attorney General Dana Nessel.
Nessel laid our what she said needs to happen to get survivors justice after a news conference was held by people claiming to be survivors of Anderson and Nassar.
The survivors urged Nessel to launch an official investigation into Anderson's past.
"Although Dr. Anderson passed away over a decade ago and the statute of limitations on his crimes has likely run its course, but the pain that his victims have endured are still very present," said Nessel.
Anderson worked at the University of Michigan from 1963 until 2003. Multiple victims have recently come forward alleging sexual misconduct by the former physician.
Nessel said to fully investigate this matter, it's going to require money and cooperation.
"There cannot be a complete and thorough investigation unless and until the university commits to complete transparency," said Nessel.
Nessel said she's now going to ask legislators to help fund this investigation.
Funds are limited, according to Nessel, who added that the attorney general's office has already asked for the same appropriation of funds for its clergy abuse investigation.
According to the attorney general, it's one of the country's largest sexual abuse investigations ever. Nessel said she doesn't take these allegations lightly and will be working on moving forward.
"Of course you want to hold people accountable, who should be held accountable," said Nessel. "But it's more than just that. It's finding out what was so terribly wrong so you can ensure that it never happens again."
The full press conference can be watched here:
