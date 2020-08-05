Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel sent a letter to Gov Whitmer on August 5 expressing her support for the commutation of the remainder of Michael Thompson’s decades-long prison sentence for offenses related to his sale of marijuana.
Thompson, of Flint, was sentenced in 1996 to serve between 42 and 60 years in prison for selling roughly three pounds of marijuana to undercover police informant.
Marijuana is now a legal substance for recreational use in Michigan.
Nessel requests in her letter that Thompson be released from prison as soon as possible.
“A decades-long sentence like that imposed on Mr. Thompson is usually reserved for second-degree murder convictions or for particularly heinous rape cases involving multiple aggravated factors,” Nessel said. “Sentences of this length for selling marijuana are simply unheard of, even when accompanied by firearms offenses. Given that recreational and medicinal marijuana is now legal in Michigan, allowing Mr. Thompson to continue to serve this very draconian sentence is even more offensive and unreasonable.”
Nessel also argued that Thompson would have been released from prison by March 2011 if he was charged and convicted of only the marijuana expenses. However, the felon-in-possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony convictions are what led to his decades-long prison term.
Nessel says that under current guidelines, Thompson’s offense would be sentenced to a maximum of four years imprisonment or a maximum of eight years if charged as a second drug offense.
Nesell also points out in here letter:
- Thompson had no weapons on his person at the time of his commission of the marijuana offense or in the home of a third party where he kept the marijuana he sold to the confidential informant;
- The firearms that were found in Thompson’s home were kept in a locked safe, and many of them were arguably antiques or belonged to others;
- While sentencing guidelines were not applicable at the time due to Thompson’s habitual offender enhancement, there were sentencing guidelines suggested as part of a presentence investigation report. Those offered a minimum sentence of 18 to 32 months – far less time than the 42 years imposed.
The attorney general cannot commute a sentence, but can comment to the Michigan Parole Board and the Governor who has the ultimate authority to approve commutations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.