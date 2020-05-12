"I’m using my discretion to not enforce the governor's orders," said Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy.
He took his message to social media explaining why Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay home stay safe order won't be enforced by his office.
Murphy says he reached out to the county prosecutor.
"The answer was I would be very, very, very careful when doing the enforcement because there is a ton of ambiguity in the executive orders," Murphy said.
Murphy also asked his attorney what he should do.
"Dude this is a bad bet,” Murphy said. “If you take enforcement action, I can pretty much guarantee you you're going to get sued. I can pretty much guarantee you you're going to be found responsible. I can pretty much guarantee you that you're going to be writing a check."
State Attorney General Dana Nessel says she's disappointed.
"I think it sends the wrong message,” she said. “I don't think you want to send a message to an entire county that you're just going to overlook the law in its entirety when you know what the purpose behind the law is."
Nessel acknowledges sheriffs have discretion on when and what laws are enforced. She thinks it will be up to voters to decide what if anything should be done about the choices the sheriff makes.
"When it comes time for the sheriff to face re-election then his community will have to see if they want to hold him accountable or not, if they approve of his actions or they don't," she said.
As for murphy, he has a message for residents in his county, take precautions to make yourself safe from COVID-19.
"Me deciding whether or not to enforce an executive order isn't going to do anything to keep you safe," he said.
