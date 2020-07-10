Attorney General Dana Nessel and the Better Business Bureau are warning Michigan residents about fraudulent cards that falsely claim to exempt the holder from wearing face coverings in businesses and other areas where masks are required.
Groups like Freedom to Breathe have made face mask exempt cards in an attempt to bypass the requirements.
Nessel says the cards are not legitimate and are not endorsed by the Department of Justice.
“These groups are trying to spread misinformation about the use of face coverings, and the unfortunate outcome is that they are also endangering the lives of many people,” Nessel said. “Business owners should understand that these face mask exempt cards are fake, and people should continue to wear face coverings unless the individual is unable medically to tolerate one.”
Face masks are now required in indoor public settings in the state after an executive order was signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on July 10.
The CDC says face coverings should be worn when social distancing is difficult to maintain.
