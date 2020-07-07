Attorney Geoffrey Fieger said he has a recording of the death of a 16-year-old at Lakeside Academy in Kalamazoo.
Cornelius Fredericks was restrained by staff after throwing a sandwich and died May 1.
Three people are facing manslaughter charges.
READ MORE: Medical examiner rules teen’s death homicide, 3 charged
Fieger will be hosting a news conference at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 7 to talk about the video.
