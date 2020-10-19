The attorney for Karl Manke says the 77-year-old Owosso barber has been cleared of all criminal charges.
David Kallman, Manke’s attorney, said the barber has been cleared of all criminal charges filed against him for alleged violations of Governor Whitmer’s Executive Orders (EO’s) while opening his barber shop and cutting hair.
Kallman said as a result of the Michigan Supreme Court’s recent ruling that Governor Whitmer’s EOs were unlawful, unconstitutional, and unenforceable, Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner notified Mr. Manke that he was dismissing all charges filed against him.
As a result, Mr. Manke no longer faces any jail time, fines, or a criminal record.
The last remaining case against Mr. Manke is the continuing administrative licensing action. According to Kallman, Governor Whitmer’s administration is still fighting to revoke his barber license for violating her illegal EOs. His trial is set to resume on November 19, 2020. Mr. Manke is requesting that Governor Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel dismiss the remaining administrative licensing action since the EOs were never lawful and were not enforceable.
“I appreciate the Prosecutor dismissing all criminal charges against me in light of the Supreme Court’s decision. It is definitely a weight off my shoulders. I just want to earn a living, and I am not a health threat to anyone,” commented Karl. “The Courts have consistently upheld my constitutional rights affirming that the Governor’s attempts to shut me down were out of line.”
Kallman, stated, “I am pleased that justice has been done and Karl has been vindicated. He is not a threat to the public’s health, safety, or welfare. This is a great day for upholding the rule of law and restoring the faith of Michigan citizens that our legal system still operates in a fair and just manner. I trust Governor Whitmer will comply with the Supreme Court’s ruling and dismiss the final administrative case against Karl.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.