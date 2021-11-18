A New Jersey resident pleaded guilty to interstate travel with intent to engage in a sexual act with a minor on Wednesday, according to Acting United States Attorney Saima Mohsin.
Jose Ricardo Gomez, 39, pleaded guilty on Nov. 17 to one count of interstate travel with intent to engage in a sexual act with a minor. He will be sentenced in February 2022.
In the summer of 2020, Gomez used his phone and the internet to try and persuade, induce, and coerce a 13 and 14-year-old to engage in sexual activity, according to court documents. Under Michigan law, Gomez could be charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct.
Gomez communicated with the two minors on Snapchat and drove from New Jersey to Michigan, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. He met them at a Houghton Lake hotel and he sexually abused both the minors on multiple occasions, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
Gomez recorded multiple videos with his phone of the 13-year-old minor, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. By trying to persuade the victim to engage in sexual acts, he lied about his name, age, and residence, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
Gomez distributed multiple videos and pictures of the minors exposing themselves to other Snapchat users, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. He also received and solicited other explicit images of minors, the office said.
He threatened to post the images to public forums to expose the victims, the office said. The day he was arrested, Gomez used a jail phone system and asked unknown individuals to destroy and conceal the material on his online accounts, the office said, adding multiple images were deleted from Gomez’s account by the induvial
