Howard Croft’s attorney has filed a motion to disqualify the judge assigned to his case after being charged in the Flint water crisis.
According to court documents, Croft’s attorney is asking Genesee County District Court Judge William Crawford II to be removed from Croft’s case because the judge is a possible claimant against Croft.
Croft will have a hearing on Feb. 16 at 9 a.m., according to his attorney’s filing.
On Jan. 14, Croft, the former director of the Flint Department of Public Works, was arraigned on two charges of willful neglect of duty after the water crisis.
