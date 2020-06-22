Hair salons and barber shops have been open for a week now in Michigan, but some are still facing challenges.
That’s after a protest last month on the State Capitol lawn.
More than 18 stylists took part in a protest called “Operation Haircut." Lawyers say seven of them are now facing criminal prosecution and state licensing complaints.
The attorney representing six of them, David Kallman, hosted a news conference on Monday, June 22 on the steps of the Capitol building.
Owosso barber Karl Manke, who re-opened his business in defiance of the governor’s orders, was there in support.
"The legislatures, they make the law. Not the governor," Manke said.
During his brief speech, Manke said he is grateful salons are open again. But he said the stylists who were ticketed during Operation Haircut may have their licenses suspended.
"I will be governed, but I will not be ruled," he said.
