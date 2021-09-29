The attorney of a mother facing charges in the death of her 3-year-old daughter has requested a competency examination.

This evaluation will determine if Justine Johnson is competent to stand trial. The court can not proceed until it's determined she is competent, Iosco County Prosecutor Jim Bacarella said.

Johnson has been charged with homicide and first-degree child abuse, which both carry up to a life sentence in prison. She pleaded not guilty during her arraignment.

On Sept. 17, police received a call about a small human foot seen protruding from a garbage bag outside a home on Cedar Lake Road, north of F-41 in Oscoda Township.

The child suffered multiple stab wounds, according to Bacarella.

Oscoda Township Police said the child was living with and primarily cared for by her grandmother. Johnson frequently visited and stayed at their home, police said.