Ethan Crumbley is facing a total of 24 charges for his alleged role in the Oxford High School shooting, including terrorism and first-degree murder.
His parents are both facing involuntary manslaughter charges.
Attorney Jamie White shared his thoughts on the legal process expected to play out as a result of the Oxford High School shooting.
"It's an extraordinary case and I think that the fact that the parents have been charged is going to turn the tables on how we look at these things going forward," White said.
White, who has extensive experience in criminal cases, believes there's only one-way suspected shooter Ethan Crumbley sees freedom again. It would be proving in court that he has a mental health incapacity of some kind.
"Short of something of that nature, the defendant I think, is going to prison for the rest of his life. You know as far as the parents are concerned, I think the defense is going to be the classical 'I didn't do it and I didn't have any control over what happened'. And I think we're going to hear a lot of that," White said.
White believes Crumbley's parents will not spend the rest of their lives behind bars, noting that each of them are facing an involuntary manslaughter charge. Given what the public already knows about the incident, and what new evidence may come out during the trial, White thinks the parents if found guilty will be sentenced on the high end of that criminal charge.
"We have four dead children and some pretty egregious behavior or lack of behavior on the part of the defendant. So, I think if they're convicted, I think they're probably going to prison for some period of time," White said.
One thing White doesn't anticipate is a plea deal for the 15-year-old defendant. He believes that he took his final breath as a free man last Tuesday.
"This young man will not get a plea deal. We do not have the death penalty in the state of Michigan. If we did, you know I suspect there would be some negotiation in that regard. This young man is going to spend the rest of his natural life in prison," White said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.