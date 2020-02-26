A Michigan defense attorney is weighing in on what it means to be incompetent to stand trial.
“If a mental health professional at the forensics center is saying this individual is not competent, they are absolutely not competent,” said Nicholas Robinson, criminal defense attorney.
This comes after Mark Latunski, the man accused of killing Kevin Bacon in Shiawassee County, was found not competent by a state forensics center.
Robinson said there are two things the court is looking for with these exams.
“Judge, you say, we believe this individual doesn’t understand the nature of the proceedings against him or he can’t aid his own defense,” Robinson said.
Robinson said given the nature of the alleged crimes, he is not surprised about the results. But he said it is uncommon for people to be deemed incompetent.
Robinson said it’s not “a get out of jail free card,” but it will most likely delay any kind of trial.
“If you are found incompetent, you are then sent to the forensic center and you can be kept there for up to 15 months. What they do there is try to get you to regain competency,” Robinson said.
Robinson said a patient will go through screenings, education, therapy, and medication.
If successful, a trial will begin. If not, the case may be forwarded to civil court.
“Everyone is afforded the right to their own defense. What I think is important to keep in mind is if it’s your family member that is in trouble, your family member that is sitting in that seat, you would want them to be taken care of the best as they possibly could,” Robinson said.
Latunski is due back in court on Feb. 27 for a competency hearing.
