Former Saginaw priest, Robert DeLand, is out on parole after two years in prison.
DeLand was released from a facility in Marquette this morning after he was sentenced to two to 15 years in prison with five years of probation in April 2019, after he was accused of sexually abusing young men.
DeLand was a pastor at St. Agnes Church in Freeland. He was arrested in 2018 when three men came forward and accused him of sexual assault.
He was sentenced up to 15 years for second degree criminal sexual conduct among other charges. DeLand was accused of sexually assaulting two young men and a minor.
They spoke out against DeLand in court in 2018.
Here are some statements from court audio:
“The next thing I know he grabbed my face and started making out with me.”
“He was massaging my back. He put his hand on my butt.”
“He didn’t go in for his regular handshake, he went a little bit lower than what I’m used to.”
Jon Marko is the attorney who represents the family of one of DeLand’s survivors, the Villarreal family.
“This whole ordeal’s been devastating for them,” Marko said.
Marko said the family is mortified DeLand is back on the street so soon.
“For drugging and sexually assaulting a minor? It doesn’t fit the crime. I’ve seen a lot of pedophiles, people who are going to be in prison for decades, and he’s getting out,” Marko said.
The Catholic Diocese of Saginaw released a statement acknowledging DeLand's release will rekindle the painful months that followed his arrest and trial. It further went on to apologize to anyone harmed by the actions of clergy or church personnel, saying it prays that they may experience healing of body, mind, and spirit.
“I think it’s great the diocese is now apologizing to people, but that’s a hard pill to swallow for families whose lives have been devastated. This should’ve been prevented. And the devastation of what happened is going to ripple through the ages. Through the rest of these families’ lives. It should’ve never happened,” Marko said.
