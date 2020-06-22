Suffocated after throwing a sandwich.
“We’re talking about the suffocation of a child who was screaming I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe,” said Attorney Geoffrey Fieger.
‘I can’t breathe” are the words that sparked a movement when George Floyd cried them with a knee on his neck. Those are the same words cried by 16-year-old Cornelius Fredericks in Michigan just almost a month before.
Fredericks was sat on and suffocated by a staff member at Lakeside Academy in Kalamazoo.
“Apparently thinking he could appropriately restrain him. He produced profound brain damage. Cornelius died in the hospital from hypoxic damage,” Fieger said.
Lakeside Academy is the youth facility where Fredericks was living after his mom died.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer suspended Lakeside’s license to operate after Fredrick’s death.
Fieger and Attorney Jonathan Marko filed a lawsuit against Lakeside Academy on Monday, June 22.
“Incredibly tragic case. This situation where not only black lives matter but black children’s lives matter. Cornelius the 16-year-old boy, his life was suffocated, ended by the intolerable actions of the people running these facilities,” Fieger said.
According to the lawsuit, Lakeside has a history of negligence. It mentions that the company has fired at least eight employees due to the improper use of restraints, de-escalation, and supervision since 2016.
The prosecutor in Kalamazoo County is actively looking at bringing charges and officials are urging Attorney General Dana Nessel to get involved as well.
Fieger said Fredrick’s family has requested the surveillance video from the night he was assaulted but the facility will not turn it over.
“They’re trying to hide it. Literally, that’s what was said to us. You’ve got to sign all sorts of confidentiality and we’ll only show it to you. We won’t give it to you. I’ve got news for them. It’s going to be given to me, and I’m going to show it so they can’t hide this from the world,” Fieger said.
Lakeside Academy is operated by Sequel Youth and Family Services. They released the following statement regarding the matter:
“We cannot comment on pending legal matters. That said, we are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Cornelius and acted quickly to terminate all staff involved. Additionally, we have removed the former executive director of Lakeside from the organization. We have been in regular contact with law enforcement and state officials to help ensure justice is served and have accelerated the work that was already underway across our organization to move to a restraint-free model of care. We take our obligation to meet the significant behavioral health needs of all our students incredibly seriously and remain focused on our mission of providing the absolute best care and treatment possible for our clients.”
