Peter Buist is like a lot of people in Mid-Michigan who had their homes drenched in water.
"The biggest problem we're facing is how to go about rebuilding our houses," he said
The Midland resident says he lost much of what he had inside his house. Buist says looking for help has been a challenge.
So, he reached out to the Michigan Flood Victims legal team.
“We're just regular citizens,” Buist said. “We don't have law degrees. We don't know how to ask the questions to insurance companies, to local officials to get help, you know that's what we need."
As you can imagine the people with the Michigan Flood Victims Legal Team say they are glad they can help."
"I live in the area, I’ve lived in Midland for ten years, born and raised in Bay City,” Scott McFarland said. “I wanted to give back to this community."
McFarland put the team together. 65 attorneys from three law firms to inform flood victims on litigation options and answer their questions about insurance.
Heather Atnib is one of the lawyers.
"We'll review the denial. We'll review the policy language,” she said. “These are free consultations that we're offering right now for those."
McFarland says his team wants to help anyone in the region impacted by the flooding.
"Stop by the office,” he said. “Come and ask questions. Whether you retain us or not is immaterial to me. The important thing is coming in and getting information."
McFarland says he's already helped 200 flood victims in the past week.
Buist isn't surprised. He says he knows a lot of people who fear they will lose their home.
"I hope that our leadership, the people that have the ability to get the boots on the ground that we need in our community, that they do that,” Buist said. “This is why Scott and his team are here to be that voice for us."
