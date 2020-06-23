Michigan’s attorney general is working with other attorneys general to create a special enrollment period in response to COVID-19 for those that rely on the federal exchange for health insurance.
Dana Nessel joined Xavier Becerra, California’s attorney general, and 14 other attorney generals in filing an amicus brief to support the city of Chicago’s lawsuit.
The coalition is arguing that there is a critical need for and legal obligation to make a special enrollment period to help millions of people get health care coverage.
“Thirty-eight states, including Michigan, rely on the health care marketplace to run our health care exchanges and while we continue to face an unprecedented public health crisis, the federal government should want to ensure all who live in this country have access to the care they need to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” said Nessel. “Michigan has been significantly affected by this pandemic, with an unemployment rate that now exceeds 22% and positive cases surpassing the 60,000 mark. It is vital that our residents and all individuals across the 38 federally-run exchanges have access to the coverage they need to keep themselves and those around them safe.”
HHS Secretary Alex Azar can create special enrollment periods outside of the normal enrollment period for hardships or special situations under the Affordable Care Act.
The attorney general’s office said HHS’s failure to open a special enrollment period means those uninsured in the 38 states that rely on the federal exchange for coverage can choose to avoid medical care or face massive bills as a result of seeking treatment
The 12 states that run their own health care exchanges, including California, have already instituted a special enrollment period in response to COVID-19, and thousands of individuals have benefited as a result.
“I am grateful to my colleague, Attorney General Becerra for co-authoring this brief with me. California – a state that runs its own health care exchange – has seen more than 100,000 residents obtain health insurance during their special enrollment period. Although he serves a state that may not face the same challenges, he recognizes this fight is for all who call this nation home – especially with a virus that does not discriminate or consider one’s access to health care before infection,” Nessel said.
