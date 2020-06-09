Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joined the 51 other attorneys general to work to expose illegal robocallers.
The State Attorneys General Robocall Working Group expressed continued commitment to exposing illegal robocallers in a letter sent to the Federal Communications Commission on Friday.
“Illegal robocalls continue to be a public nuisance for people across this nation and I am proud to join my colleagues in continuing our efforts to hold these scammers accountable,” Nessel said. “The reality is that even in the midst of a pandemic, illegal robocallers have not let up on their attempts to bamboozle residents out of their hard-earned money. It’s imperative that we do all that we can to protect consumers from these bad actors.”
You can read the letter the group sent to the FCC here.
You can report a robocall in Michigan by filing a complaint with the Attorney General's Office. When filing a complaint, it helps to have the following information:
- Robocaller's phone number
- Your phone number and service provider
- The date and time of the robocall
- Whether the robocall was soliciting goods or services
- The topic of the robocall scam
