They are accused of sending billions of illegal robocalls to residents over the past two years.
According to the attorney general’s office, the businesses are responsible for more than 42 million illegal robocalls that targeted Michigan residents for a five-month period in 2019.
On Tuesday, June 9, the federal lawsuit was filed. It alleges that Rising Eagle Capital Group LLC and JSquared Telecom LLC are behind the widespread campaign of blasting illegal robocalls about extended car warranties and health care services.
READ MORE: Attorneys general working to expose illegal robocallers
The defendants include the businesses owner, John Spiller II, and his business partner, Jakob Mears.
"These bad actors seeking to take advantage of consumers are the exact reason we created our Robocall Crackdown Initiative,” Nessel said. “We have made it clear that illegal robocalls are not welcome here and thanks to this collaborative effort, we are holding these businesses accountable for attempting to mislead and harass consumers.”
The attorney general’s office said evidence shows the defendants used illegal robocalls and prerecorded messages to make these calls without the consent of the caller.
They used caller ID spoofing and failed to provide the necessary information in an effort to mislead victims, according to the attorney general’s office.
Allegedly they also targeted phone numbers on the National Do Not Call Registry.
Nessel is joined by attorneys general from Arkansas, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio and Texas in filing the lawsuit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.