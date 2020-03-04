Multiple victims coming forward alleging sexual misconduct by former University of Michigan physician Dr. Robert Anderson.
“A lot of these victims are opening up closed doors that they've kept shut for decades,” Parker Stinar said.
The lead firm representing more than 50 of those victims described the incidents such as this:
“Inappropriate, unnecessary and forceful examination,” Stinar said.
Anderson died in 2008 but his reported victims include men and women, teens and adults and athletes and employees. Some of whom are still employed at the university.
One of the accusers is Tad Dulaca. The attorneys say he came forward in 1975 and 2018.
“Sadly, Tad’s voice was ignored as well as other victims,” Stinar said.
Each other individual is requesting their identities remain confidential.
Lawyers for the accusers say they've met with the university's general counsel multiple times and say the university is cooperating.
“Based on our two meetings, we believe that the university is willing to work with us and maintain the confidentiality of our clients,” Attorney Michael Nimmo said.
They say the university has acknowledged Dr. Anderson's actions.
The attorneys are advising reported victims to contact the attorney general, so the state can investigate as well.
“One voice should no longer be ignored until it reaches a hundred,” Stinar said.
The firm says they have three main goals: uncovering the truth, providing a safe platform for victims and holding the university responsible.
They believe they can do that without a public lawsuit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.