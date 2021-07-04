Two ATV riders were taken to the hospital after a crash in Sanilac County.
On Saturday, July 3 at 9:30 p.m., Sanilac County Central Dispatch received a 911 call about an ATV crash in the 2500 block of N. Lakeshore Road in Forester Township.
Deputies determined a Yamaha four-wheeler, driven by a 15-year-old from Deckerville, was heading east on a private trail with a passenger, a 21-year-old woman from Naples Florida. The Yamaha collided with a westbound Honda four-wheeler, driven by a 14-year-old girl from Clinton Township with an 8-year-old female passenger from Warren.
The 21-year-old woman and the 14-year-old girl were taken to the Deckerville-Hospital for treatment of their injuries.
