C.J. Glanton is a basketball loving, die hard Michigan Wolverines fan from Au Gres.
The ten-year-old is recovering in an Ann Arbor hospital after receiving a kidney transplant on Thursday.
“He was born with what they call a posterior urethral valve which caused damage to his kidneys so he had chronic kidney disease and we knew it’d progressively get worse as he got older,” said his mother Elizabeth Glanton.
Eight months ago, doctors said it was time to start looking for a donor. So, the Glanton’s created a Facebook page, and that’s how C.J.’s eventual donor emerged.
“I just really kind of followed my faith and thought let’s give him a chance at life you know,” said Nichole Plank.
She’s a 1st grade teacher from Tawas. The real-life hero had never met C.J or his parents, but knows mutual acquaintances, so when the mother of three went through the donor process and found out she was a perfect match, she says it was an easy decision to make.
“If roles were reversed, we would be begging every single day for a miracle to come forward to save my son,” Plank said.
Plank and C.J. both have long roads to getting back to normal. But the two families said they're looking forward to the day they all can meet face to face, because now they’re now joined together for life.
