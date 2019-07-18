A 56-year-old man from Au Gres is facing charges related to child sexually abusive activities and using a computer to commit a crime.
Christopher Paul Botimer was arrested after police learned he was uploading images to the internet.
Botimer was charged in 81st District Court with two counts of child sexually abusive activity and one count of using a computer to commit a crime.
Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit asks anyone with information about possible child sex crimes to contact the CyberTipLine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.