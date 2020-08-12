Au Gres-Sims School District will go fully online from Sep. 1 to Oct. 2.
The school board voted on the measure in a school board meeting on Aug. 12.
The district said that this learning will be different than the online schooling in the spring. They say the curriculum will match what they teach in-person.
The school says they will be in contact with families in the coming days about the learning platform.
They say they made this decision now to give families time to make adjustments.
You can read the full announcement here.
