The Auburn Cornfest is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year after canceling last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“My kids were very upset. They’ve been coming down here ever since they could really walk. I mean, I’ve been involved with the Cornfest that long, but with restrictions lifting, we’re excited to be, you know, down here and immersed in the Cornfest experience,” said Dave Friebe, board president of the Cornfest.
As long as the rain holds off, they will have plenty of food, drinks, fishing, cornhole tournaments, carnival rides and music from groups like the Todd Michael Band.
“It’s been really exciting to see everybody back out and having some fun and able to get together again. And just really enjoy all the things that we missed for a full year and things that maybe we took for granted before,” Todd Michael said.
Michael is from Michigan.
“It’s great to be back in the area, be back surrounded by family and friends, and really just having a good time,” he said. “I know there’s some diehard country fans around here in the Great Lakes Bay Region. So it’s, it’s good to come back and have some fun with everybody here.”
For the first time in its 50 years history, Cornfest will have a DJ on the stage Thursday night. Organizers are expecting a good crowd.
“It’s a sense of community here at the Cornfest. You know, Auburns great, right here in the middle of the tri-cities. And you have people that used to live here 20 years ago coming back for this. And you get to reconnect with them and see them and share some memories,” Friebe said.
