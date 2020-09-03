Auburn Elementary students adjust to learning at home

Students are back in the classroom but for many of them that’s just virtually.
“It’s kinda easy,” said Emma Raymaker.
Emma’s first day of school this week looked different this year at Auburn Elementary School, starting remote only.
“It’s just like you do a math problem, then you get a break for an hour after that,” Emma said.
She detailed her schedule and says while she’ll do online learning for now, she would rather have face-to-face instruction.
“I would rather be at school, 100 percent,” Emma said. “Because I like to sit in the classroom, I guess.”
Third-grader Charlie Fournier feels the opposite. He enjoys working remotely at his own personal desk.
“It’s just fun and like you don’t have to go to school and wake up that early,” Charlie said.
His mom, Rebecca, said Charlie felt uneasy about a few aspects of online learning.
“He said he gets a little worried about the internet freezing up, sometimes it’s harder to understand because they aren’t face-to-face,” Rebecca said.
Emma is hoping for the best this year though hoping some things go back to normal before she’s off to sixth grade.
“I wanna go to Camp Timbers, it’s like for my school, only fifth graders get to do it since they’re going to be in sixth grade next year,” Emma said.
Though virtual learning is the norm for now and it can test patience, everyone is making it work.
“It’s new to them too,” Rebecca said. “They’re being really patient with everyone. I remind Charlie that it’s OK if it freezes for a second.”
Auburn Elementary School is part of Bay City Public Schools.
The board of education will discuss whether the district is ready to transition to hybrid and face-to-face instruction models in October.
