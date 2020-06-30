The Auburn Hotel is switching back to serving take-out meals only due to COVID-19 concerns.
The hotel said that it received word that another employee in the area tested positive for COVID-19. They said although they can’t verify if it is true, they care about the safety of their employees and the community and wanted to do what they can to control the illness.
The date on when dine-in services will start back was not provided.
TV5 will update you as we learn more.
