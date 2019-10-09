David Szilagyi

David Szilagyi faces three first degree criminal sexual conduct charges and could face life in prison.

 (Courtesy: Bay County Sheriff's Office)

A Bay County man has been found not guilty after being accused of sexually assaulting a minor.

 David Szilagy was charged with sexually assaulting the girl multiple times between 2010 and 2017.

But on Oct. 8 he was found not guilty on two counts of criminal sexual conduct in the 1st degree.

