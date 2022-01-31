Nearly $5 million in grants has been awarded to cities, villages and townships across the state to help clean up drinking water.
Among the 11 local governments, the city of Auburn will receive $229,301 and the village of Roscommon has been awarded $183,719.
As part of the MI Clean Water plan, the grants will help local water suppliers move toward reducing the risks of lead in drinking water and other improvements.
“Investing in water infrastructure creates tens of thousands of good-paying jobs, protects access to safe drinking water for communities, and drives down costs for families,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “The MI Clean Water plan helps us put Michiganders first, and we should continue building on it to replace lead service lines statewide, tackle toxic contaminants, and cut utility costs for families.”
The MI Clean Water plan is a $500 million investment announced by Whitmer to rebuild the state’s water infrastructure to help provide clean and affordable water to Michiganders.
Issued through the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), the grants support work including replacing lead service lines, enhancing water affordability plans, and connecting homes with contaminated drinking water wells to safe community water supplies.
“Michigan continues to be committed to helping communities address longstanding water infrastructure deficits,” EGLE Director Liesel Clark said. “With more federal support on the way for work like removing lead service lines and other pressing needs, we’re pleased to complement those efforts with these innovative grant programs that have been assisting local water systems.”
