A planned animal sanctuary benefited from an auction at a Mid-Michigan pet supplies store.
Donated items from more than 80 businesses were sold to the highest bidder at Soldan’s Pet Supplies in Midland.
Proceeds from the event will be used to purchase property for an adoption center, servicing Mid-Michigan.
There was also a matching donation of up to $2,500 from the Modern Woodmen of America, a nationally recognized organization.
“We are fraternal financial services company and we take our profits and give them back to the community so we do matching funds and hometown heroes,” said Mark List with Modern Woodmen of America.
The new animal sanctuary is located in Midland County’s Lee Township.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.