The auction for a 1969 Plymouth GTX has been canceled.
On June 6, a sheriff’s office in northern Michigan said that they were auctioning a rare 69 GTX convertible.
Leelanau County Undersheriff Steve Morgan said the car had probably been stored for decades.
The car was found abandoned in a storage building that had changed owners a few times.
After officials ran the vehicle’s identification number and could not identify an owner, they decided to auction the vehicle.
The auction started on June 5 and was supposed to end June 18th. It has since been suspended/canceled due to a temporary restraining order issued by the 13th Circuit Court.
Officials said that after the auction started a potential owner came forward to claim the vehicle.
The Leelanau County Administration is working with the auction site to have the car removed from the site.
The court process will proceed from this point to determine the final disposition of the vehicle.
