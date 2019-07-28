More than 200 tax-foreclosed properties in eight Michigan counties will be offered at public auction between Aug. 2 and Sept. 4.
The state Treasury Department says Branch, Clinton, Iosco, Keweenaw, Livingston, Luce, Mecosta and Shiawassee counties have chosen to use the state as their foreclosing governmental unit.
The state says the properties up for auction have been foreclosed due to delinquent property taxes.
Bids for parcels can be done online or in-person at designated sites beginning Aug. 2 in Iosco County.
