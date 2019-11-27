Millions of extra dollars were found in the Flint Water Fund.
The city announced Wednesday an assessment found more than $20 million dollars in the fund that was projected to go into a deficit.
“It’s shocking to find out that poor fiscal oversight potentially created such a large discrepancy in actual versus reported dollars in the Water Fund,” Mayor Sheldon Neeley said.
Officials said it looks like budget estimates and forecasts were used to assess the status of the fund without updating the balance based on actual revenue and spending.
The funds are being used to make immediate updates to the water system.
Neeley ordered a transitional audit of finances and operations at Flint City Hall after taking office earlier this month.
