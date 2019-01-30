State auditors say Michigan should improve its process for ensuring that businesses receiving economic development incentives create and maintain promised jobs.
An audit issued Wednesday says the Michigan Strategic Fund's process for awarding grants and loans to companies is sufficient, while it is moderately effective in monitoring their compliance in meeting job-creation commitments.
Auditor General Doug Ringler identified three "reportable" conditions, which are less serious. His report says the fund did not require businesses to give sufficient employee information so it could verify compliance, and it overstated the aggregate return on investment for the 2015-16 fiscal year.
The Strategic Fund disagrees with many of the findings, saying its process for verifying compliance is "robust." It says that since 2012, the incentives have created more than 26,500 jobs.
